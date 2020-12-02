Attempted kidnapping suspect wanted for incidents in Pennsylvania, South Jersey

LOWER MERION TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are looking for an attempted kidnapper who allegedly has ties to incidents in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania and Cherry Hill, New Jersey.On November 4, Lower Merion Township police say a man followed a woman near the elevators at the Royal Athena Apartment Complex located at 600 Righters Ferry Road. The suspect allegedly pressed an object into the victim's back and said, "you know what this is?"Police say the suspect wasn't armed and the woman was able to get away."I had no idea. This is very disturbing and makes me think that I should make sure that I'm paying attention for sure," said Briana Dixon of Bala Cynwyd.Investigators believe this suspect is connected with two attempted kidnappings that occurred in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.During one of the incidents on November 20 at the 300 Building at the Plaza Grande Apartments, the suspect is accused of pulling a gun on a woman and ordered her to go with him to the parking garage."There's a waiting vehicle where the actor then pops the trunk and advises the victim he's going to shoot her if she doesn't comply. She's able to break free and retreats back into the building," said Lt. John Ostermueller with the Cherry Hill Police Department.Police say on November 14, at the same apartment building, the suspect approached another woman as she was parking her car in her garage."She noticed a male walking, she turns her back to the male. There is some type of interaction and at some point, he knocks her to the ground before she screams and he runs off," said Ostermueller.The women involved in these incidents were not injured.Police say the suspect may be driving a 2007-2012 black Nissan Altima with Pennsylvania tags.Anyone with any information is asked to call Cherry Hill police at 856-432-883 or Lower Merion Township police at 610-649-1000.