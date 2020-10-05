Lowe's employee shot 9 times, killed in store's South Philadelphia parking lot

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Lowe's employee is dead after he was shot nine times in the store's parking lot in South Philadelphia on Monday afternoon, according to police.The shooting happened at about 1:05 p.m. at 2106 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd.Police said a 21-year-old man was shot nine times throughout his body and was taken to Jefferson University Hospital. He died at 1:20 p.m.Lowe's corporate confirmed the victim was an employee at the hardware store."Nice young person who started working here in the summer. That's what we were told by my friends," said Drema Ricco, of South Philadelphia.Angie Parisano was inside the store during the shooting and came out to her car blocked in by caution tape."It's scary, it's frightening. It could have been us God forbid," said Parisano.Monday's murder eclipses the 2019 city-wide total of 356 homicides, with more than two and a half months left in 2020."I want to know where (Mayor Jim) Kenney is? Kenney and (District Attorney Larry) Krasner could fix this," said Ricco."They don't value life anymore. They don't care if it's your family, my family. They take it out on one of your family," said Don Upshur, who was shopping at the Lowe's at the time of the shooting.No arrests have been made.