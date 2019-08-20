LSU officials: No shots fired after armed intruder reported

BATON ROUGE, La. -- Officials at Louisiana State University said there were no shots fired and no injuries after an armed intruder was reported on campus Tuesday afternoon but called the situation "ongoing."

The university posted a message on Twitter about 3 p.m. saying an armed intruder had been reported in Coates Hall and police were on the scene. Coates Hall houses academic departments and several student support services, according to the LSU website.

The tweet advised students and others on the Baton Rouge campus to run, hide or fight. In a later post, university officials said: "The situation is ongoing. No shots have been fired, and there are no injuries. Continue to avoid the area or remain in a safe place."


Classes are not in session at the state's flagship university, but many students have been moving back to the school after summer break.

Police had cordoned off an area around the building with tape and several officers were present, but life on the campus appeared to go on without disruption. Students mingled at the student union across the street, and traffic flowed normally.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
collegeu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross resigns, mayor's office says
Police: Argument over social media leads to deadly double stabbing
Crews search for missing kayaker in Cumberland County
Out-of-control driver slams into Delaware home
Motorcyclist killed, mother and 4 kids injured in Port Richmond crash
Woman pleads guilty in case of Delaware firefighters killed by arson
Search for driver who abandoned crashed car after police chase
Show More
11-year-old N.J. boy sole survivor of crash that killed parents, sister
West Chester preps for 100th 6abc/Dunkin Donuts Thanksgiving Day parade
AccuWeather: Heat Advisory extended through Wednesday
Crash blocks all lanes of Route 42 southbound in Camden Co.
Fifth heatwave of 2019 leaves folks looking for relief
More TOP STORIES News