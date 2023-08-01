Lu & Aug's is a new addition to Ardmore's dessert scene

ARDMORE, Pa. (WPVI) -- Brand new to the Ardmore culinary scene is a family venture from Ash and Pretha Kailath.
Lu & Aug's is named after the couple's teenage children, Laiyla-Rose (Lu) and Augustine (Aug).
The outpost serves premium soft-serve cones and cups, and gourmet coffee.
Flavor combinations were developed by the family themselves, including different varieties of their take on the traditional Italian 'affogatos' - a shot of espresso poured over ice cream.
Lu & Aug's | Facebook | Instagram
28 Rittenhouse Place, Ardmore, PA 19003
Tuesday-Saturday, 1:00pm-10:pm, Sunday until 6:00pm