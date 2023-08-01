WATCH VIDEOS

Lu & Aug's is a new addition to Ardmore's dessert scene

ByNatalie Jason WPVI logo
Tuesday, August 1, 2023 2:20PM
Brand new to the Ardmore culinary scene is a family venture, Lu & Aug, serving up gourmet coffee and heaping scoops of ice cream.

ARDMORE, Pa. (WPVI) -- Brand new to the Ardmore culinary scene is a family venture from Ash and Pretha Kailath.

Lu & Aug's is named after the couple's teenage children, Laiyla-Rose (Lu) and Augustine (Aug).

The outpost serves premium soft-serve cones and cups, and gourmet coffee.

Flavor combinations were developed by the family themselves, including different varieties of their take on the traditional Italian 'affogatos' - a shot of espresso poured over ice cream.

Lu & Aug's | Facebook | Instagram

28 Rittenhouse Place, Ardmore, PA 19003

Tuesday-Saturday, 1:00pm-10:pm, Sunday until 6:00pm

