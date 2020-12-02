New Jersey State Police recruit dies after losing consciousness in training

By
TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A New Jersey State Police recruit who lost consciousness during a training exercise has died, the agency announced Wednesday.

In a statement, the department said Lucas Homeijer, 27, of Boonton, died Tuesday. He had been hospitalized in critical condition since the incident at the state police academy in Sea Girt, Monmouth County.

The member of the 161st academy class "was engaged in an active countermeasures/boxing bout with a fellow classmate" on Nov. 25 when Homeijer lost consciousness, state police said.

"Academy staff immediately stopped the exercise, rendered first aid, and contacted emergency medical services to respond," the state police said.

The recruit was transported to a hospital.

During a Wednesday afternoon press briefing, Governor Phil Murphy said he spoke with Homeijer's mother earlier that morning and left a message for his father.



Colonel Pat Callahan of the New Jersey State Police said the 27-year-old grew up in a state police family; his father and uncle are both retired troopers.

"One of the hardest things I've ever had to go through personally as a trooper, and as a dad, too," Callahan said.

EMBED More News Videos

The member of the 161st academy class "was engaged in an active countermeasures/boxing bout with a fellow classmate" on Nov. 25 when Lucas Homeijer lost consciousness, state police



Callahan said, although its tough training, he said each of the instructors treats the recruits like their own kids.

"Luke had a life of service even though it was short," Callahan said.

Homeijer was an Eagle scout and attended Trooper Youth Week at age 17.

"I have no doubt that Luke Homeijer would've made a phenomenal Jersey trooper," Callahan said.

Callahan said the 161st academy classmates are devastated and will continue with their training "with Luke in their hearts."

Callahan and Murphy sent their prayers to Homeijer's family and his classmates.

A thorough review is being conducted, Callahan said.

----

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new jerseynew jersey state police
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Husband of Pa. native found dead says he's receiving death threats
CDC shortens COVID-19 quarantine to 10 days
Attempted kidnapping suspect wanted for incidents in Pa., South Jersey
Task force says to 'assume you became infected' over Thanksgiving
Questions continue after death of former Zappos CEO
1 dead, 3 injured in shooting at Bucks County apartment complex
Local hospital to play leading role in COVID vaccine distribution
Show More
'Miracle' baby survives crash that killed 4 relatives at once
WWII vet, COVID survivor released from hospital for 104th birthday
ATM explodes in Northeast Philadelphia parking lot
Trump teases 2024 run at White House Christmas party
South Philadelphia homicide suspects caught on camera
More TOP STORIES News