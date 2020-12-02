New Jersey State Police recruit dies after losing consciousness in training

Deeply saddened by the tragic passing of @NJSP Recruit Lucas Homeijer, who was just 27 years old and a member of the 161st State Police Academy Class. Our condolences are with Recruit Homeijer’s family and friends, and his Academy classmates. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) December 2, 2020

The member of the 161st academy class "was engaged in an active countermeasures/boxing bout with a fellow classmate" on Nov. 25 when Lucas Homeijer lost consciousness, state police

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A New Jersey State Police recruit who lost consciousness during a training exercise has died, the agency announced Wednesday.In a statement, the department said Lucas Homeijer, 27, of Boonton, died Tuesday. He had been hospitalized in critical condition since the incident at the state police academy in Sea Girt, Monmouth County.The member of the 161st academy class "was engaged in an active countermeasures/boxing bout with a fellow classmate" on Nov. 25 when Homeijer lost consciousness, state police said."Academy staff immediately stopped the exercise, rendered first aid, and contacted emergency medical services to respond," the state police said.The recruit was transported to a hospital.During a Wednesday afternoon press briefing, Governor Phil Murphy said he spoke with Homeijer's mother earlier that morning and left a message for his father.Colonel Pat Callahan of the New Jersey State Police said the 27-year-old grew up in a state police family; his father and uncle are both retired troopers."One of the hardest things I've ever had to go through personally as a trooper, and as a dad, too," Callahan said.Callahan said, although its tough training, he said each of the instructors treats the recruits like their own kids."Luke had a life of service even though it was short," Callahan said.Homeijer was an Eagle scout and attended Trooper Youth Week at age 17."I have no doubt that Luke Homeijer would've made a phenomenal Jersey trooper," Callahan said.Callahan said the 161st academy classmates are devastated and will continue with their training "with Luke in their hearts."Callahan and Murphy sent their prayers to Homeijer's family and his classmates.A thorough review is being conducted, Callahan said.----The Associated Press contributed to this report.