Pets & Animals

Catching up with the lucky dogs at Lucky Dawg Rescue

By and Bethany Owings
Every week, we highlight animals hoping to land in their forever home. Oftentimes, that spotlight is all they need to shine to a prospective adopter.

In this week's Shelter Me, Action News Investigative reporter Nydia Han follows up on a batch of dogs and puppies we featured from Lucky Dawg Rescue. One of them was lucky to become the pet of a groomer in Exton, PA.


Lucky Dawg Rescue is always looking for volunteers and fosters! Plus, if you adopt one of their dogs, you'll receive 10 percent off grooming for the remainder of the dog's life at Vanity Fur at Eagleview.

Lucky Dawg Rescue | Instagram

Vanity Fur at Eagleview | Facebook
686 Wharton Blvd, Exton, PA 19341
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsextonpetshelter medogpet adoption
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Shelter Me: Lucky Dawg calls for fosters
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News