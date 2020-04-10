Gas station clerk shot at Frankford Lukoil store, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A gas station clerk was shot after confronting three men acting suspicious outside of the store Thursday night, police say.

It happened around 11 p.m. at the Lukoil gas station on the 4800 block of Tacony Street.

Police said the 20-year-old clerk went outside of the store to confront the three men when one pulled a gun and shot him.

He was taken to Temple University Hospital with a gunshot wound in his stomach. Officials said he is in stable condition.

Investigators said the three suspects ran away from the scene after the shooting. They are described as thin and were wearing dark clothing at the time of the incident.

Police are currently reviewing surveillance footage from inside the store.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiashootinggas station
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
Show More
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
Man shot multiple times in North Philadelphia
Fire truck adorned with flag tips over in Bucks County
More TOP STORIES News