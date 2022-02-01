Action News reporter Jaclyn Lee makes appearance on GMA to celebrate Lunar New Year

The Lunar New Year, also called the Spring Festival in China and Hong Kong, falls on the second new moon after the winter solstice, which is usually between mid-January and mid-February.
This year, fell on Tuesday, Feb. 1.
Happy Lunar New Year! @6abc’s @JaclynLeeTV shares what it means to be born in the #YearOfTheTiger. https://t.co/kWY5S6eOU4 pic.twitter.com/9mgQfRsS7a— Good Morning America (@GMA) February 1, 2022
The festival is celebrated differently throughout the world, predominantly in regions with larger Chinese populations, and traditionally focuses on themes of reunion and hope.
Some traditions include lighting firecrackers and decorating with the color red. People also exchange hongbao, or red envelopes filled with lucky cash.
RELATED: Happy Lunar New Year! What to know about Year of the Tiger
The Chinese Zodiac, a system that has existed in Chinese culture for more than 2,000 years, dictates which animal represents a given year.
The cycle repeats every 12 years, and 2022 is the Year of the Tiger.