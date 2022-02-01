lunar new year

Action News reporter Jaclyn Lee makes appearance on GMA to celebrate Lunar New Year

2022 is the Year of the Tiger.
EMBED <>More Videos

6abc's Jaclyn Lee makes appearance on GMA to celebrate Lunar New Year

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Action News reporter Jaclyn Lee made an appearance on GMA Tuesday morning to celebrate the start of Lunar New Year.

The Lunar New Year, also called the Spring Festival in China and Hong Kong, falls on the second new moon after the winter solstice, which is usually between mid-January and mid-February.

This year, fell on Tuesday, Feb. 1.



The festival is celebrated differently throughout the world, predominantly in regions with larger Chinese populations, and traditionally focuses on themes of reunion and hope.

Some traditions include lighting firecrackers and decorating with the color red. People also exchange hongbao, or red envelopes filled with lucky cash.

RELATED: Happy Lunar New Year! What to know about Year of the Tiger


The Chinese Zodiac, a system that has existed in Chinese culture for more than 2,000 years, dictates which animal represents a given year.

The cycle repeats every 12 years, and 2022 is the Year of the Tiger.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyphiladelphia6abcholidaylunar new year
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LUNAR NEW YEAR
Happy Lunar New Year! 2022 is the Year of the Tiger
Celebrate Lunar New Year
Brothless Ramen Dish Satisfies Your Cravings
Sherry Cola talks Lunar New Year episode of 'Good Trouble'
TOP STORIES
'Chairs were getting thrown': Man describes Bucks County buffet brawl
Tom Brady officially announces retirement
Body of missing NJ man found, arrest made in his death: Police
Store manager recalls moments clerk shoots armed suspect
NJ car theft suspect arrested after police chase, carjacking in Philly
Whoopi Goldberg sorry for 'Holocaust not about race' remark
New, live Action News stream offers today's breaking coverage
Show More
Moses J. Moseley, 'Walking Dead' actor, dead at 31
Happy Lunar New Year! 2022 is the Year of the Tiger
Pfizer to ask for authorization of under-5 COVID shots
Thousands evacuated near huge fertilizer plant explosion in NC
Notable African Americans who helped change Philly and the world
More TOP STORIES News