Action News reporter Jaclyn Lee makes appearance on GMA to celebrate Lunar New Year

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Action News reporter Jaclyn Lee made an appearance on GMA Tuesday morning to celebrate the start of Lunar New Year.The Lunar New Year, also called the Spring Festival in China and Hong Kong, falls on the second new moon after the winter solstice, which is usually between mid-January and mid-February.This year, fell on Tuesday, Feb. 1.The festival is celebrated differently throughout the world, predominantly in regions with larger Chinese populations, and traditionally focuses on themes of reunion and hope.Some traditions include lighting firecrackers and decorating with the color red. People also exchange hongbao, or red envelopes filled with lucky cash.The Chinese Zodiac, a system that has existed in Chinese culture for more than 2,000 years, dictates which animal represents a given year.The cycle repeats every 12 years, and 2022 is the Year of the Tiger.