Canadian man charged with killing Lyft passenger in DUI crash

Driver charged in deadly DUI crash. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on May 9, 2018. (Bucks County District Attorney's Office)

BENSALEM, Pa. (WPVI) --
A man from Canada faces charges in connection with a crash that killed a Lyft passenger and injured two others in Bucks County.

Prosecutors say 48-year-old Shane Learn of Toronto was driving drunk when he struck a guardrail, then crossed the double-yellow center line, and crashed his pickup truck into the ride-sharing vehicle.

The collision happened in the 4000 block of Richlieu Road in Bensalem around 6:45 p.m on April 28th.

Lyft passenger 57-year-old Neil Weiner of Holland was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he later died.

His wife suffered serious injuries and remains in the hospital.

The couple's Lyft driver suffered minor injuries, police say.

Learn told officers in an interview that he had consumed two beers and a double Jameson shot prior to driving, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office

The affidavit quoted him as saying, "It was my fault. I crossed the line."

Learn was charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI, homicide by vehicle and aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI.

Bail was set at $300,000, 10 percent cash.

