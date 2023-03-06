Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Gary Rossington dies at age 71, band announces

American rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Gary Rossington has died, the band announced on their official Facebook page Sunday evening.

"It is with our deepest sympathy and sadness that we have to advise, that we lost our brother, friend, family member, songwriter and guitarist, Gary Rossington, today," their statement said.

"Gary is now with his Skynyrd brothers and family in heaven and playing it pretty, like he always does. Please keep Dale, Mary, Annie and the entire Rossington family in your prayers and respect the family's privacy at this difficult time," the statement continued.

One of the group's founding members, Rossington survived a 1977 plane crash that killed band members Ronnie Van Zant and Steve Gaines, as well as a backup singer and road manager, just three days after the release of their fifth album, "Street Survivors," according to the band's website.

Rossington was among the Lynyrd Skynyrd band members inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006.

