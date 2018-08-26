Madden shooter identified by police may have been upset he lost in tourney

I will never take anything for granted ever again. Life can be cut short in a second — Drini Gjoka (@YoungDrini) August 26, 2018

My heart goes out to the family, friends and people affected by the madden shooting today. Evil times we live in, just need to out shine that evil with positivity.



Love you all — Ninja (@Ninja) August 26, 2018

Officials say that the man who opened fire at a gaming tournament in Jacksonville, Florida was 24-year-old David Katz, an avid Madden player who has participated in several tournaments before he opened fire on fellow gamers competing in the EA Sports Madden NFL 19 tournament at GLHF Game Bar at the Jacksonville Landing.Although no official motive has been released by the police, several tweets from those who were at the tournament say that Katz was disgruntled after losing a match and opened fire. Police say he used one handgun.Several online gamers say Katz was known as "RavensChamp" and "Bread" on e-sports circuits and is no stranger to professional tournaments. Video surfaced on YouTube of someone named David Katz playing in a tournament in March.Madden's e-sports community has a long history of being an intense battleground where players challenge each other as if they were playing on the football fields themselves. The $4 billion gaming franchise is home to some of the world's biggest gaming tournaments.The intensity of games can often be inspired by national rankings, endorsements, cash prizes, and more.E-sports are becoming more and more popular by the year, with professional teams even branching out to form gaming wings of their organizations.This makes tournaments, like the one held at Jacksonville Landing, huge events with sponsors, spectating opportunities and color commentators.Several pro gamers reached out on Twitter to offer their condolences and thoughts to all involved.Pro gamer Drini Gjoka's representative told TMZ that he was playing in the tournament and was grazed by a bullet when Katz opened fire. He tweeted:Ninja, a pro-gamer, who leaped to fame by streaming his journey through Fortnite on popular social media platform Twitch, said "My heart goes out to the family, friends, and people affected by the Madden shooting today. Evil times we live in, just need to outshine that evil with positivity. Love you all."EA Sports issued a statement saying,Sunday's tournament was the first event of the season.