Philly mom helping heal with Made With Love Juicery venture

Latoya Brown says that everything she does is from the heart and made with love.
By Wendy Daughenbaugh
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Latoya Brown says that everything she does is from the heart and made with love, which led to her business name: Made with Love Juicery.

She offers everything from cold-pressed juices to wellness shots and smoothies and was named Best of Philly in 2021 by Philadelphia Magazine.

Brown, a wife and mother of three and started juicing to lose the 100 pounds shed gained during pregnancy.

She says juicing not only helped her to lose the weight, but also boosted her immunity,

She says she also juiced her mom to good health, enabling her mom to get off medications for high blood pressure and high cholesterol.

Brown also believes juicing played a role in her mom beating Stage 3 colon cancer.

Brown, who went to culinary school and studied pharmacology, started the business out of her home. Then, last spring, she found the perfect retail spot in Spring Garden.

Made with Love Juicery |Website | Facebook | Instagram
547 N. 20th Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19130
267-855-8423
Report a correction or typo
