Pa. congresswoman speaks about impeachment trial: 'This president must be held to account'

"Can you imagine that someone gets to wreak havoc and in the end you just say, 'We'll arrest all the people that he incited but leave him alone?'' asked Dean (D-PA 4th District). "No, this president must be held to account for what he did."
As House members get ready to make their case to the Senate, Pennsylvania Democrats are calling for Harrisburg Congressman Scott Perry (R-PA 10th District) to resign.
A New York Times report claims Trump discussed firing Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and replace him with Philadelphia native Jeffrey Clark, a former Justice Department official sympathetic to Trump's unfounded claims of a rigged election. Representative Perry allegedly introduced the two in an effort to overturn Georgia's election results.
"What I'm focused on is the president's behavior. So what happens to colleagues and coworkers, if they aided and abetted the president, will be for a further investigation further down the road," said Dean.
"Scott Perry has disgraced South Central Pennsylvania, failed his country, and betrayed the trust of anyone who cares about our democracy," Pennsylvania Democratic Party Chairwoman Nancy Patton Mills said in a statement. "He is a stain on our Congress and must resign immediately."
Perry did not respond to Action News' requests for comment, but in response to previous calls for his resignation, his answer was simply, "No."
Perhaps a preview of how the impeachment trial will play out, on Sunday, Republican Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) still refused to accept Joe Biden won the presidential election fair and square.
"If we want greater confidence in our elections, and 75% of Senate Republicans agree with me, is that we do have to look at election integrity and we do need to see if we can restore confidence in the elections," said Paul.
Dean said she expects the Senate trial to begin two weeks from Monday.