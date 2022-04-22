missing girl

Madeleine McCann update: Prosecutors identify suspect Christian Brueckner in missing child case

Brueckner is serving sentence on drug offenses, has pending sentence for rape of 72-year-old American woman in Praia da Luz
EMBED <>More Videos

New details in case toddler gone missing 13 years ago

LISBON, Portugal -- Prosecutors in southern Portugal are formally accusing a suspect in the investigation into the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, a British girl who disappeared nearly 15 years ago while on a family vacation in the southern European country.

A statement on Thursday by the Public Ministry district of Faro, the largest city in Portugal's Algarve region, did not name the suspect but said they were acting on a request by German authorities and in coordination with English investigators.

In mid-2020, Germany's police identified Christian Brueckner, a German citizen, as a suspect in the case.

McCann was 3 years old at the time of her disappearance from an apartment where her family was vacationing in the Algarve seaside town of Praia da Luz.

Brueckner, 45, is serving a sentence on drug offenses in a German prison and has a pending seven-year sentence for the 2005 rape of a 72-year-old American woman in Portugal. The rape also took place in Praia da Luz.

Brueckner has denied any involvement in Madeleine's disappearance.

Investigators in the nearby town of Portimao are leading the probe with the assistance of the Judiciary Police, the prosecutors' statement said.

The video featured above is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rapevacationmissing girlsuspect profilejailmissing childrenu.s. & worldsexual assaultmissing person
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING GIRL
'Little Miss Nobody' identified 62 years after remains found in desert
Reward increased to $250K in case of missing San Antonio child
Girl who vanished in 2019 found alive in hidden room under staircase
Search is on for missing 3-year-old girl in Texas
TOP STORIES
In tearful goodbye, Jay Wright retires as Villanova coach
Suspect wanted in Hyram Hill murder turns himself in
Masking indoors is 'strongly encouraged' but not required in Philly
Officer's quick actions save 6 from Dewey Beach fire
'Our residents are at risk right now': Delco declares health emergency
Top places to celebrate Earth Day in Philly
Woman shoots husband twice in possible act of self-defense: Police
Show More
Mike Tyson punches man onboard plane at SFO
AccuWeather: Bright & Beautiful
Retiring Delaware state trooper celebrate his friend's 5th birthday
Customers wait in long lines as cannabis sales begin in NJ
Air fryers sold at Best Buy recalled due to fire, burn hazards
More TOP STORIES News