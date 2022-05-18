Primary results: Rep. Madison Cawthorn concedes, loses seat following string of controversies

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Freshman Rep. Madison Cawthorn's wild freshman year appears to have caught up with him.ABC News has learned that Cawthorn has conceded the race in North Carolina's 11th Congressional District -- a seat he won in 2020 at the age of 25, making him the youngest person in the 117th Congress.State Sen. Chuck Edwards, one of seven Republicans challenging Cawthorn for the nomination, declared victory in a statement on Tuesday night. ABC News has yet to project a winner in the race, but early returns showed Edwards ahead of the pack."This is simply incredible," Edwards said. "Against all odds, we fought hard to win this election and provide clear conservative leadership for the mountains. I am so grateful for the support I received and am forever indebted to the hardworking people of this district who made this victory possible. Now, we will harness this energy, come together as a party, and keep this seat in Republican hands in November. My campaign has been about staying true to mountain values and delivering real results for Western North Carolina, and that is exactly what I intend to do."Republican voters were tasked with deciding if they wanted to keep Cawthorn around despite multiple scandals, including his unsubstantiated claims that some of his GOP colleagues on Capitol Hill invited him to sex parties and used cocaine.He later told House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., that his remarks were exaggerations, but the incident caused some in the party to look to Edwards as a possible replacement.Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., who backed Edwards in March, said Cawthorn had "fallen well short of the most basic standard western North Carolina expects from their representatives."Other controversies surrounding Cawthorn include allegations of insider trading, trying to bring a loaded gun through airport security and his description of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as a "."Still, Cawthorn had former President Donald Trump on his side heading into Tuesday's contest, but it doesn't appear to have been enough to sway enough voters. Trump said Monday that Cawthorn should be given a "second chance" after making some "foolish mistakes."