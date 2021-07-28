child abuse

NJ officers had to stand guard during protest at accused child abuser's home

Maggie Fruit, 21, was charged July 22 after complaints she abused a child.
By
Protest held outside home of accused child abuser

SOMERDALE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A group of police officers in Somerdale, New Jersey had to stand guard outside of an accused child abuser's home during a protest on Tuesday.

Officials said they received 911 calls saying a child was being physically abused by Fruit at a day care on the 600 block of Chews Landing Road in Lindenwold.

According to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office, when Lindenwold police arrived on the scene they were shown surveillance video that captured the abuse.

SEE ALSO: Camden County day care worker charged with attempted murder: Police

A 1-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital to be checked out. The child was later released.

Police said a second child was also abused by Fruit just a half-hour earlier, but that child did not require medical attention.

Chopper 6 was over Fruit's home where protesters gathered Tuesday.



Fruit is now facing charges of first-degree attempted murder and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

According to NJ.com, a judge ordered her release with some requirements: she must report to court officials weekly by phone, have no contact with the day care, or work in any sort of childcare capacity as the case continues.

Fruit was an employee at the center for two months.

camden countysomerdalechild abuseday careabuseprotestcommunity
