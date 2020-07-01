Main Line Health is committed to inclusive care for LGBTQ patients

Finding a healthcare provider isn't always easy.
It can be especially challenging for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) individuals.
"We see you." This is Main LineHealth's message to the LGBTQ community.
From mental health resources to specialized care offerings, Main Line Health has a proven commitment to addressing current health concerns for LGBTQ people.
6abc's Jessica Boyington chats with Susan McCashew, Coordinator of the Substance Abuse and Recovery program at Main Line Health's Mirmont Treatment Center, to learn how Main Line Health is leading the way in compassionate and inclusive healthcare.
