3 Maine high school students suspended over alleged rapist note

MAINE -- Three female high school students in Maine were suspended after posting notes in school calling attention to reports of sexual assault in the district.

One of the notes read quote, "there's a rapist in our school and you know who it is."

Another listed a series of demands including improved methods for reporting sexual assault.

Aela Mansmann said she was trying to draw attention to several incidents of sexual assault over the past year or so that some students felt were being ignored or not properly handled by school officials.

"I definitely am ashamed that - to say that I go to Cape Elizabeth High School with this being their reaction," Mansmann said.

Dozens of students walked out class Monday in protest of the suspensions.

According to CNN affiliate WGME, Mansmann is planning to appeal the suspension on Wednesday.

The school district did not respond to WGME's request for comment.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mainerapeschoolu.s. & worldsexual assault
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sixers fan supporting Hong Kong ejected from preseason game
Police: Woman brutally attacked; possible suspect in custody
Murder conviction vacated, Willie Veasy will walk free
Reward grows to $50K in search for Dulce Maria Alavez
Friend of crash victim fighting to change parking rules
AccuWeather: Cloudy, Cool and Damp Today
Millions face power outages in California amid wildfire risk
Show More
Woman finds squirrel's winter stash of nuts in car
Body cam footage shows police officer saving choking infant
Turkey launches offensive against Kurdish fighters in Syria
Houston police officer hits, kills bicyclist while responding to call
Penn State football coach responds to letter calling player's dreadlocks 'disgusting'
More TOP STORIES News