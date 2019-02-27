Maintenance tips for elderly homeowners who want to live independently

Aging in place is becoming a popular trend among seniors. Making a plan and being aware of the challenges it presents can help maintain your quality of life as a senior. Here are some tips for seniors looking to grow old in their home.

Steps to help maintain your fixtures and systems around your home:
  • Be sure that heating and cooling systems are well maintained.
  • Ensure bathroom fixtures are not leaking, and check that electrical maintenance keeps temperature and lighting controls properly functioning.
  • Simple safety checks can allow homeowners to continue to age in place.

Check showerheads and faucets
  • To maintain the water pressure of your home's sinks and showers, you'll need to regularly check for mineral deposits on the surfaces of all showerheads and faucets. To clean these fixtures, unscrew and let them soak in a Ziploc bag filled with vinegar for 24 hours.
  • If your showerhead looks worn-down, or isn't performing optimally - consider replacing it with an energy-efficient model. In doing so, your household could conserve up to 2,900 gallons of water per year.

    • Inspect toilet bowls and tanks
  • Examine your toilet bowls and tanks regularly for leaks or other abnormalities.
  • On average, toilets account for nearly 30 percent of your home's indoor water consumption.
  • Inefficient toilets are a primary source of wasted water in many households.
  • To quickly test for leaks, add a few drops of red food coloring to your toilet tank and let it sit for about an hour. If the water in your toilet bowl turns red, water is seeping through from the toilet tank. This issue is typically due to due to malfunctioning tank hardware, like a faulty flapper or float. If adjusting the hardware doesn't remedy the issue, new parts can be found at your local hardware store for just a couple of dollars.

    • Don't forget about water heaters
  • It's crucial to remember to flush the tank in your water heater at least once a year to avoid the build up of sediment composed of rust and oxidation.
  • When left untouched, this sediment begins to build up at the bottom of your water heater, impairing its function. If this issue is left unattended, sediment build-up can increase to the extent where it leaks through faucets, causes loss of water pressure and may even cause pipes to burst.


