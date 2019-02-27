Maintenance tips for elderly homeowners who want to live independently

Steps to help maintain your fixtures and systems around your home:
- Be sure that heating and cooling systems are well maintained.
- Ensure bathroom fixtures are not leaking, and check that electrical maintenance keeps temperature and lighting controls properly functioning.
- Simple safety checks can allow homeowners to continue to age in place.
Check showerheads and faucets
Inspect toilet bowls and tanks
Don't forget about water heaters
