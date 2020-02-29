Major drug bust in Bensalem nets 5K bags of heroin, 2 arrests

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- More than 5,000 bags of heroin are off the streets of Bucks County following a major drug bust, the district attorney's office said.

Two suspects are behind bars following the undercover operation in Bensalem Township.

Winston Frias-Moya, 31, and Adalberto Villalona, 43, both of Philadelphia, were charged Wednesday with possession with intent to deliver heroin, dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities, criminal conspiracy and other counts related to the possession and sale of narcotics.

According to officials, the men sold covert officers 5,050 bags of heroin on two separate occasions.

Investigators said the drugs were worth approximately $13,000.

The suspects were arraigned and both remain jailed at the Bucks County Correctional Facility. Frias-Moya is being held in lieu of bail set at 10 percent of $1,000,000. Villalona's bail was set at 10 percent of $750,000.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bensalem townshipdrug arrestdrug bustheroindrugs
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man steals ambulance, leads police on wild chase
1 killed in shootout at LA Fitness parking lot in KOP
Pa. trooper shot while conducting traffic stop, 20-year-old arrested
US to leave Afghanistan in 14 months under peace deal
2 men shot to death in Kensington: Police
Man comes face-to-face with machete attacker in his car
3 injured in multi-vehicle crash involving SEPTA bus
Show More
Action News Mornings' Totally Awesome Leap Day
AccuWeather: Windy And Cold
Man who just moved into home escapes Philly fire
Philly police hires its 1st transgender recruit
Man found guilty in murder of Nicki Minaj's stage manager
More TOP STORIES News