Male shot multiple times in Southwest Philadelphia, listed in critical condition: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- 12th district police are investigating a shooting Friday in the city's Southwest section.The shooting happened just around 8:45 p.m. on the 1500 block of S 52nd Street.Police say an unknown male believed to be in his mid-20's was shot multiple times throughout the body.He was transported to Penn Presbyterian Hospital in critical condition.The scene is currently being held by police.No word yet on any arrest. No weapon has been recovered from the scene.