Man, 12 year-old girl shot in West Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting tonight in West Philadelphia.One of the victims being a 12-year-old girl. The shootings happened around 9 p.m. on the 1300 block of North Wanamaker Street.Police say two people were shot, the 12-year-old girl was shot in the leg and a male was shot in the jaw. The two victims whose identities remain unknown were taken to Lankenau Hospital.No word yet on their conditions. No arrests and no weapon were recovered.