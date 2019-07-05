Man, 13-year-old girl injured in West Oak Lane shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting that injured a 13-year-old girl.
Authorities say gunfire erupted just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of Medary Avenue in the city's West Oak Lane section.
Police say a 27-year-old man was shot in the right leg and the 13-year-old girl was shot multiple times in both legs.
Both were taken to the hospital and are currently in stable condition.
No arrests have been made.
Police are working to find a motive for this shooting.
