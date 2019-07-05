Man, 13-year-old girl injured in West Oak Lane shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting that injured a 13-year-old girl.Authorities say gunfire erupted just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of Medary Avenue in the city's West Oak Lane section.Police say a 27-year-old man was shot in the right leg and the 13-year-old girl was shot multiple times in both legs.Both were taken to the hospital and are currently in stable condition.No arrests have been made.Police are working to find a motive for this shooting.