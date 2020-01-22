Man, 18, faces 10 years in shooting death of New Jersey girl, 15

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A man has pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated manslaughter in the shooting death of a 15-year-old New Jersey girl last summer.

The Atlantic City prosecutor's office said Tuesday that 18-year-old Nahquil Lovest of Pleasantville faces a 10-year prison term when he is sentenced Feb. 13.

Prosecutors said Lovest will be required to serve 85 percent of the sentence.

Lovest pleaded guilty last Thursday in the July 25 shooting death of 15-year-old Naimah Bell in an Atlantic City home.

Defense attorney Alex Settle earlier called the shooting an accident that occurred while his client was playing with a gun he thought wasn't loaded.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
atlantic cityarrestmurderhomicideteen killedteen shot
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Triple shooting leaves one dead in Philly Target parking lot
Video captures melee inside Montco Wendy's before shooting
Man freed after 28 years in prison after conviction vacated
Officials release sketch of man killed by car in Chester
AccuWeather: Sunny, Still Chilly Today
Cold-stunned iguanas falling from Florida trees
Monty Python star Terry Jones dies at 77
Show More
Coronavirus kills 9 in China; US has 1 confirmed case by CDC
Trump calls impeachment trial 'hoax' after Senate approves rules
NJ is 1st state to mandate severance pay for mass layoffs
Officer suspended, Martelli seeks help for West after video posted
Teen struck by car after getting off school bus in South Jersey
More TOP STORIES News