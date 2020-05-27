Firefighters pull victim from Delaware City fire, 2 injured

DELAWARE CITY, Delaware (WPVI) -- A 19-year-old man is critical condition following a fire in New Castle County, Delaware.

The fire broke out on the 100 block of Clinton Street in Delaware City around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters pulled at least one victim from the burning three-story home.

The 19-year-old was taken to the hospital with burns and smoke inhalation.


Officials said a 69-year-old woman was hospitalized in good condition.

The investigation into what caused the fire is underway.
