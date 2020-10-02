shooting

21-year-old shooting victim dies after crashing vehicle in East Mount Airy

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 21-year-old man sitting in a parked car has died after being shot in the East Mount Airy section of Philadelphia.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Friday at Porter and Chew streets.

Police said a gunman ambushed two people in a parked BMW sedan.

A 19-year-old woman in the passenger seat was not hit.

The 21-year-old driver was shot three times.

Police said he managed to drive away but slammed into a parked car after a short distance.

That car rear-ended two other unoccupied vehicles.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made.
