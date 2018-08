A 21-year-old man was shot and killed while riding his bicycle in North Philadelphia, police say.The victim was shot twice in the head and at least once in the chin and backside.Police found the 21-year-old in the 1900 block of West Cayuga Street in Logan around 11 p.m. Saturday.He was pronounced dead a short time later at Einstein Medical Center.There is no known motive. The search continues for the suspect.------