21-year-old seriously injured in Strawberry Mansion shootout

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A shootout in Philadelphia has left a 21-year-old man in serious condition.

It happened around 10:45 p.m. Thursday on the 3000 block of West Gordon Street in Strawberry Mansion.

Police believe it started with an argument inside a home. The dispute then spilled outside.

The 21-year old victim was shot in the stomach.

Police believe the man ran to a nearby SEPTA station for help.

He was then taken to the hospital.

Police found multiple shell casings at the scene.

No arrests have been made.
