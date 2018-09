A 21-year-old man was shot several times in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood.It happened around 3:42 p.m. Saturday on the 3100 block of D Street.The victim, police say, was shot three times, twice in the lower back and once in the wrist.He was taken to Temple University Hospital by private auto.The victim is listed in critical condition.Police held the scene but so far, no weapon was recovered.------