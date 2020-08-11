22-year-old man shot in Southwest Philadelphia

The shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 2700 block of 55th Drive.
Police said the 22-year-old victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
A bullet also damaged a parked minivan.
No arrests have been made.
The shooting comes hours before an emergency public hearing by the City Council's Special Committee on Gun Violence Prevention.
I’m very disappointed in the direction we are moving as a City around gun violence. As chairman of @PHLCouncil Special Committee on Gun Violence Prevention, I will conduct emergency public hearings on August 11-12 (9:30 a.m, to 12:30 p.m. each day) to look into gun violence. pic.twitter.com/iJZyQDqbkM— Kenyatta Johnson (@CouncilmemberKJ) August 9, 2020