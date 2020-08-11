22-year-old man shot in Southwest Philadelphia

I’m very disappointed in the direction we are moving as a City around gun violence. As chairman of @PHLCouncil Special Committee on Gun Violence Prevention, I will conduct emergency public hearings on August 11-12 (9:30 a.m, to 12:30 p.m. each day) to look into gun violence. pic.twitter.com/iJZyQDqbkM — Kenyatta Johnson (@CouncilmemberKJ) August 9, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot in the back at the Bartram Village housing complex in Southwest Philadelphia.The shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 2700 block of 55th Drive.Police said the 22-year-old victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.A bullet also damaged a parked minivan.No arrests have been made.The shooting comes hours before an emergency public hearing by the City Council's Special Committee on Gun Violence Prevention.