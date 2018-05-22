Newark: Service is suspended due to a train striking a person. First responders are on the scene and will determine when service can resume. — SEPTA (@SEPTA_WIL) May 22, 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3507187" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch video from Chopper 6 after a person was struck by a train in Eddystone, Pa. on May 22, 2018.

Service was suspended on one of SEPTA's regional rail lines after a man was struck and killed by a train.It happened before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday along SEPTA's Wilmington/Newark Line near Eddystone Station in Delaware County.First responders converged on the scene.They found a 22-year-old man who had been struck and killed.Service on the Wilmington/Newark Line remained suspended for several hours as police investigated.The victim's identity had not been released as of noon Tuesday.------