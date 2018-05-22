Man, 22, struck and killed by train in Delaware County; SEPTA service suspended

Man struck and killed by train: Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at Noon on May 22, 2018. (WPVI)

EDDYSTONE, Pa. (WPVI) --
Service was suspended on one of SEPTA's regional rail lines after a man was struck and killed by a train.

It happened before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday along SEPTA's Wilmington/Newark Line near Eddystone Station in Delaware County.


First responders converged on the scene.

They found a 22-year-old man who had been struck and killed.

Service on the Wilmington/Newark Line remained suspended for several hours as police investigated.

The victim's identity had not been released as of noon Tuesday.

