EDDYSTONE, Pa. (WPVI) --Service was suspended on one of SEPTA's regional rail lines after a man was struck and killed by a train.
It happened before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday along SEPTA's Wilmington/Newark Line near Eddystone Station in Delaware County.
Newark: Service is suspended due to a train striking a person. First responders are on the scene and will determine when service can resume.— SEPTA (@SEPTA_WIL) May 22, 2018
First responders converged on the scene.
They found a 22-year-old man who had been struck and killed.
Service on the Wilmington/Newark Line remained suspended for several hours as police investigated.
The victim's identity had not been released as of noon Tuesday.
