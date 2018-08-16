Man, 24, shot in Queen Village

QUEEN VILLAGE (WPVI) --A 24-year-old man is hospitalized after a shooting in the Queen Village section of Philadelphia.
The shots rang out at 5th and Carpenter streets just after midnight Thursday.
The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition with a gunshot wound in the leg.
Investigators found 15 shell casings on the street.
Police say three people were seen fleeing the area.
Anyone with information should contact Philadelphia police.
