SHOOTING

Man, 24, shot in Queen Village

EMBED </>More Videos

Man shot in Queen Village. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on August 16, 2018.

QUEEN VILLAGE (WPVI) --
A 24-year-old man is hospitalized after a shooting in the Queen Village section of Philadelphia.

The shots rang out at 5th and Carpenter streets just after midnight Thursday.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition with a gunshot wound in the leg.

Investigators found 15 shell casings on the street.

Police say three people were seen fleeing the area.

Anyone with information should contact Philadelphia police.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsshooting
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOOTING
Woman killed on front porch of family member's West Phila. home
Young star athlete killed in West Oak Lane shooting
Walmart shooting suspect apologizes, bail set at $1M
Suspect shoots and kills man in West Oak Lane
More shooting
Top Stories
Woman killed on front porch of family member's West Phila. home
Young star athlete killed in West Oak Lane shooting
33 years after MOVE, rebuilt homes finally ready for residents
Philadelphia bound flight makes emergency landing due to odor
Montco nursing home evacuated following fire
Nick Foles not sweating Tom Brady handshake snub, respects Pats QB
Walmart shooting suspect apologizes, bail set at $1M
AccuWeather: Summer Heat and Tracking Storms
Show More
Rare coin fetches $4.56 million at auction in Philly
New addition Wilson Ramos rallies Phillies past Red Sox in debut
'Black Panther' prom mom indicted for social security fraud
Officials survey damage following floods in Upper Darby
Union workers march in support of immigrant rights
More News