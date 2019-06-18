Man, 26, arrested after Delaware drug bust

LAUREL, Del. (WPVI) -- Delaware State police made an arrest following a drug bust in Laurel and the suspect was carrying a big stash.

Twenty-six-year-old Treg Burris was taken into custody last Thursday after a month-long investigation.

Officials found more than 1,300 bags of heroin, numerous prescription pills, 1.41 grams of ecstasy and .40 caliber Smith and Wesson hand gun with an extended magazine and ammunition at the Laurel home where they arrested Burris.

Burris was charged with Manufactures, Delivers, or Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in a Tier 4 quantity, Possess a controlled substance in a Tier 5 quantity, Possess a Deadly weapon while in the possession of controlled substance, Maintaining a Drug property, six counts of possession of a controlled or counterfeit substance, possession of drug paraphernalia not marijuana related, and breach of release.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
laureldrug bustdrugdel. news
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Study: Flesh-eating bacteria on the rise in Delaware Bay
Now On Sale: Eagles announce public practice at Linc, cost $10
Children's Hospital of Philadelphia ranked No. 2
1 killed, 2 injured in Camden County crash
NJ man is 8th tourist to die on vacation in Dominican Republic
Trump threatens to deport millions starting next week
Car demolished in collision with Frito Lays truck on Boulevard
Show More
Bodycam shows marijuana suspect dragging officer
AccuWeather: Still Humid, More Spotty Downpours Today
16-year-old crashes stolen car in North Philly causing multiple injuries
Police: Missing Drexel University student found dead
Teen recalls shark attack: 'I'm not ready to die'
More TOP STORIES News