Man, 26, arrested after Delaware drug bust

LAUREL, Del. (WPVI) -- Delaware State police made an arrest following a drug bust in Laurel and the suspect was carrying a big stash.Twenty-six-year-old Treg Burris was taken into custody last Thursday after a month-long investigation.Officials found more than 1,300 bags of heroin, numerous prescription pills, 1.41 grams of ecstasy and .40 caliber Smith and Wesson hand gun with an extended magazine and ammunition at the Laurel home where they arrested Burris.Burris was charged with Manufactures, Delivers, or Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in a Tier 4 quantity, Possess a controlled substance in a Tier 5 quantity, Possess a Deadly weapon while in the possession of controlled substance, Maintaining a Drug property, six counts of possession of a controlled or counterfeit substance, possession of drug paraphernalia not marijuana related, and breach of release.