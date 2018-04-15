Man, 30, struck and killed near Oxford Valley Mall ID'd

EMBED </>More Videos

Man hit by car in Bucks County ID'd. Nydia Han reports during Action News Mornings on April 15, 2018. (WPVI)

LANGHORNE, Pa. (WPVI) --
Police have identified the man who was struck and killed near the Oxford Valley Mall in Bucks County.

The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Chad Bettinger from Wallingford, Pa.

It happened around 8 p.m. Saturday on the 2700 block of East Lincoln Highway in Langhorne.

Police say the driver of the striking vehicle remained at the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information involving the crash should contact Middletown Township Police Sgt Mark McLeod at 215-750-3845 ext 460.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newscrashaccidentpedestrian killedLanghorne Borough
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News