32-year-old man shot and killed in Mantiua

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 32-year-old man was shot and killed in Philadelphia's Mantua section.

Police were called to Union and Wallace streets just after 11 p.m. Thursday.

Arriving officers found the victim still alive, lying in the street.

They rushed him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made.

Police are searching for video, including from neighborhood doorbell cameras, to see if any captured the shooting.
