shooting

Wilmington shooting leaves man in critical condition

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Man, 47, shot multiple times in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A 47-year-old man was critically injured after a shooting in Wilmington, Delaware.

The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. Thursday on the 200 block of North Van Buren Street.


Police responded to gunshots and found the victim at the scene.

He had been shot at least twice in the chest.

The man was taken the hospital in critical condition.

Police are searching for a suspect and investigating what led to the shooting.

MORE TOP STORIES:










Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wilmingtonshooting
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
SC lawyer whose son and wife were killed has law license suspended
Police investigate quadruple shooting in Wilmington, Del.
SC lawyer who was shot in head accused of stealing from law firm
19-year-old dies after being shot 16 times in Philadelphia
TOP STORIES
Tracking severe storms, flash flood potential, tornado threat
Boyfriend shoots girlfriend's parents, killing her father: Police
Driver strikes pole during storm in Lehigh Valley, 2 injured
Baby found safe after being taken in stolen car
Philadelphia man who nearly died from COVID shares survival story
New details after mom killed, toddler injured in hit-and-run
Ida damage causes prescription delays at Walgreens
Show More
Upper Dublin community coming together to rebuild after storm
Pa. Task Force 1 recalls effort to help after 9/11 attacks
Eduardo Escobar's homer lifts Brewers past Phillies 4-3
Officials: 2 people killed in car crash in Sicklerville, NJ
What will success look like for Eagles' Sirianni?
More TOP STORIES News