Man, 60, beaten to death during mugging in Bronx; $1 taken

NEW YORK CITY -- A 60-year-old man who was punched and kicked during a mugging on Christmas Eve in New York City - in which his attackers got away with just one dollar - has died.

Juan Fresnada died Friday afternoon at the Bronx hospital where he was taken in critical condition after the attack, the New York Police Department said.

Officers have released surveillance photos and videos in hopes of pinpointing the attackers.

The attack happened at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday on Third Avenue in the Morrisania section of the Bronx.
Police said Fresnada and a 29-year-old man were walking along Third Avenue early Tuesday when several muggers approached them and demanded their property.

When the two refused, they were punched and kicked.

The attackers took a dollar from them and fled westbound on East 164th Street.

Surveillance video released by police shows a man grabbing another man's shirt and swinging him to the ground, then hitting him. Clips also show two other men joining the attacker, one of them grasping a trash can, as the beaten man starts to stand up.

It's unclear whether he is Fresnada or the younger man, who declined medical attention, police said.

No contact information for Fresnada's family could immediately be found.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
