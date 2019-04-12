Man, 70, falls 3 stories onto stack of bricks in Point Breeze

POINT BREEZE (WPVI) -- A 70-year-old man was critically injured after falling nearly three stories and landing on bricks in the Point Breeze section of Philadelphia.Police said it happened just after 10 a.m. Friday on the 2200 block of Wilder Street.According to authorities, the 70-year-old man was on a scaffold when he lost his footing and fell two to three stories.The man injured his head after landing on a stack of bricks.He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in critical condition.