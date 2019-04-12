Man, 70, falls 3 stories onto stack of bricks in Point Breeze

POINT BREEZE (WPVI) -- A 70-year-old man was critically injured after falling nearly three stories and landing on bricks in the Point Breeze section of Philadelphia.

Police said it happened just after 10 a.m. Friday on the 2200 block of Wilder Street.

According to authorities, the 70-year-old man was on a scaffold when he lost his footing and fell two to three stories.

The man injured his head after landing on a stack of bricks.

He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in critical condition.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fallphilly news
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Show More
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
NJ stores pull controversial black dolls designed for abuse
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
2 men shot outside Mantua bar
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
More TOP STORIES News