Man, 70, killed in Levittown hit-and-run after getting ice cream

LEVITTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
Police in Bucks County are searching for the driver who struck and killed a 70-year-old man who had just stopped at a nearby ice cream shop.

It happened around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday on the 8800 block of New Falls Road in Levittown.

Police closed off the section of the roadway for a period of time, but it has since reopened.

Authorities say the victim was in the road after getting ice cream and was struck by the car.

The striking vehicle is described as a dark blue four-door sedan with tinted windows, a missing right front hubcap, and front damage including to the windshield.



There are surveillance cameras nearby that could provide answers.

The victim's identity has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
