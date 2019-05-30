Man, 73, critical after hit-and-run in Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are asking for help finding a hit-and-run driver who struck a man Wednesday afternoon in Kensington.

They released surveillance video hoping someone recognizes the gray SUV.

The vehicle hit the victim on the 3200 block of G Street at 3:30 in the afternoon.

After briefly stopping, the driver took off, leaving the 73-year-old man in critical condition.

You're asked to call investigators if you know anything.
