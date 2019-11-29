75-year-old man killed after being struck by vehicle in Chester, Pennsylvania

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Chester, Pennsylvania on Thanksgiving.It happened around 4 p.m. near W. 2nd Street while the 75-year-old man was walking across the road near St. Katherine Drexel Church. The man died at the scene.The impact left glass, car parts and even clothes scattered all over West Second Street.Sadly neighbors say this happens along this stretch of Route 291 all too often."I can count on my hands and yours how many bodies, tragedies have happened in this strip right here man," said Marques Rawls.Police say the 37-year-old driver came to a stop about a half-mile up the road. A black Dodge Challenge was stopped on the right-hand side of Route 291. You can see the windshield is shattered and the left front end of the car is badly damaged.Police say the driver may have been under the influence of alcohol, however, he is cooperating with the investigation and has already submitted a blood test.Investigators are also determining if speed was a factor in the crash.No charges have been filed at this time.