Man accused in NJ high school football game shooting pleads not guilty

MAYS LANDING, New Jersey -- A man accused of firing a gun into the crowded bleachers at a New Jersey high school football game last year, killing a 10-year-old boy, pleaded not guilty Thursday to murder and other charges.

Alvin Wyatt, 31, of Atlantic City, did not speak during the brief hearing. He could be sentenced to life without parole if convicted.

EMBED More News Videos

Raw video: At least two people were injured Friday night in a shooting at a high school football game in Pleasantville, New Jersey.





Wyatt is charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder and two weapons offenses stemming from the Nov. 15 shooting at a playoff game between home team Pleasantville and Camden. Among the three people wounded was 10-year-old Micah Tennant, who died from his injuries.

EMBED More News Videos

10-year-old boy shot at Pleasantville high school football game laid to rest. Walter Perez has more on Action News at 11 p.m. on November 30, 2019.





Ibn Abdullah, 27, who authorities have said was the intended target of the shooting and who was later charged with weapons offenses, and a 15-year-old boy were also wounded. Both have recovered.

Wyatt was captured on the football field moments after the shooting by a Pleasantville officer who was part of the game's security detail. Meanwhile, four other men charged in the shooting left the game and threw a gun out the car window, authorities have said, before leading police on a chase to Atlantic City, where they were arrested.

The shooting halted the game between the two teams. It resumed the following week at the Philadelphia Eagles stadium. Camden won 22-0.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pleasantvilledeadly shootinghigh schoolshootinghigh school football
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman, 19, dies after quadruple shooting near Philly school
$3M scratch-off lottery ticket sold in Bucks County
Missing 15-month-old girl hasn't been seen in two months
Trump ally Roger Stone gets 40 months in case that roiled DOJ
Body found in burning car in Logan
Chester abduction leads to gunfire in Boothwyn: Police
2 deceased newborns discovered at NJ recycling center
Show More
Abington teen takes stem cell registry campaign to GMA
Bon Jovi recording charity single for Prince Harry's Invictus Games
Bus catches fire, fully engulfed in flames in New Jersey
The disappearance of Imbo and Petrone | 6abc True Crime
At least 130 dogs, cats seized from alleged puppy mill in NJ
More TOP STORIES News