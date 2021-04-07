Man accused of assaulting Asian man in Chinatown

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have arrested a man accused of shouting anti-Asian remarks toward a man on Tuesday night.It happened around 7:40 p.m. on the 300 block of N. 10th Street in Chinatown.Police say officers were called to the scene for a suspect assaulting a 64-year-old Asian man.The suspect was tased two times and later taken into custody.The victim was not injured.The suspect was transported to an area hospital to be evaluated. He has not been identified at this time.