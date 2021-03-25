Man accused of attacking parents with hammer in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have arrested a man for allegedly attacking his parents with a hammer on Wednesday night.It happened around 7:30 p.m. inside a home on the 6700 block of Calvert Street in Northeast Philadelphia.Responding officers found a man and woman badly beaten, according to police. Both victims were rushed to area hospitals. There was no immediate word on their conditions.Officers are still working to determine what sparked the violence.The man in custody has not been identified at this time.