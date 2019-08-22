Man accused of burning, suffocating girlfriend's 2-year-old daughter in Trenton

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A New Jersey man is now under arrest for allegedly killing his girlfriend's two-year-old daughter.

Trenton police responded to a home on August 21 around 4:20 p.m. on the 1500 block of Chestnut Avenue for a report of an unresponsive 28-month-old girl who fell down the stairs.

The girl, identified as Lia Victoria Merino-Rodriguez, was transported to the hospital and later died.

According to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office, Maison Andres Torres, 25, who is the boyfriend of the victim's mom, caused Lia's death by burning her with scalding water, striking her with his fists and suffocating her with his hands.

Torres is charged with first-degree murder and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

He is being held at the Mercer County Correction Center pending a detention hearing scheduled for August 27.
