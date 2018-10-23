NORTH CAROLINA (WPVI) --A young man accused of decapitating his mother has been found not guilty by reason of insanity.
Investigators said Oliver Mauricio Funez Machado admitted to brutally killing his mother in their Franklin County home on March 6, 2017. Machado was 18 years old at the time of the murder.
WTVD-TV reports, a psychiatrist who met with Machado days after the murder said the teen was happy he was able to send his mom to heaven.
He had been suffering from psychosis and schizophrenia and was released from a mental health treatment center one week before the violent episode.
He first punched his mom in the face. Then, search warrants show he took a knife and repeatedly stabbed her.
In court Monday, Machado said, "I'm sorry if I let my family down."
Machado called 911 after the murder and told the operator in a flat, monotone voice, he did kill her "because I felt like it."
"What was she doing? Did she make you mad? Or what happened?" the dispatcher asked on the call.
"Yes, she made me mad," Machado said.
The unemotional quality of Machado's tone was striking as the clearly horrified 911 operator continued to question him about the brutal killing. The dispatcher constantly checked on the two children, ages 2 and 4, in the home at the time of the murder, but Machado said he wasn't going to hurt them.
He told the operator he stabbed 35-year-old Yesenia Funez Beatriz Machado "like 8 times."
When deputies arrived at the home east of Zebulon, Oliver Machado was still at the scene. They found his mother decapitated and her body mutilated.
Deputies said two young girls found in the home were unharmed. A fourth child was at school when the incident happened.
According to court documents, Machado took four different medications for psychosis and schizophrenia.
Yesenia Machado's husband, Walter Funez, said what his son did was "monstrous."
In October 2017, a judge decided that Machado was not mentally capable to stand trial. The first-degree murder charge against him was dismissed with leave, and he was committed to Central Regional Hospital for mental health treatment.
As part of the agreement, the murder charge could be filed again, if Machado's mental health improved enough to where he could stand trial.
In May, the Franklin County district attorney decided to not seek the death penalty in Machado's case.
Federal officials also said Machado was in the country illegally at the time of the murder and that they issued an immigration detainer for him.
"ICE is focused on identifying, arresting and removing public safety threats, such as convicted criminal aliens and gang members, as well as individuals who have violated our nation's immigration laws," a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesperson told WTVD-TV.
