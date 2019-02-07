Man accused of faking fall for insurance pleads not guilty

A New Jersey man was arrested and charged after he purposely threw ice on a business's floor and faked a slip and fall.

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. --
A New Jersey man accused of faking a slip and fall at a business to get insurance money has pleaded not guilty.

Alexander Goldinsky entered his plea Thursday during a brief court hearing.

Prosecutors say the 57-year-old Randolph man was subcontracted to work at a company in Woodbridge when he faked the fall in 2018.

Authorities say surveillance video captured Goldinsky grabbing ice and throwing it on the floor before lying down. They say Goldinsky waited until he was discovered, and then he filed an insurance claim for hospital treatment.

Goldinsky was arrested Jan. 15 and charged with insurance fraud and theft by deception. .

