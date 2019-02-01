Man accused of faking slip and fall at New Jersey business

EMBED </>More Videos

A New Jersey man was arrested and charged after he purposely threw ice on a business's floor and faked a slip and fall.

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. --
A New Jersey man was arrested and charged after officials say he purposely threw ice on a floor of business in order to fake a slip and fall.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office says 57-year-old Alexander Goldinsky, of Randolph, was subcontracted to work at a company in Woodbridge and allegedly orchestrated the scam in its break room.

Surveillance video from 2018 shows the suspect fill a cup with ice. He then uses the cup to toss the ice on the floor. Goldinsky shuffles toward the ice and uses a nearby counter to help him "slip and fall" onto the floor.

Officials say Goldinsky waited on the ground until he was discovered. They say he then filed a false insurance claim for the ambulance service and treatment he received at a local hospital for injuries he claimed.

Goldinsky was arrested on January 15 and charged with insurance fraud and theft by deception. His court appearance is scheduled for next Thursday in New Brunswick Superior Court.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
insurance fraudfraudn.j. newssurveillancesurveillance video
Top Stories
2 fmr. convicted Philly politicians speak on Dougherty, Henon
Philly police: Man with cerebral palsy missing since Wednesday
Very Cold Again Today, Light Snow For Some
Witness to Center City attack retracts his statement
Loathed or loved? First year without a Wing Bowl since 1992
Ocean City visitors will fill up at the last gas station standing
AAA: Call volume doubles for dead car batteries
Fire crews battle house blaze in Southwest Philadelphia
Show More
Protecting your pets in the frigid temperatures
Embiid, 76ers spoil DeMarcus Cousins' home Warriors debut
City finishes cleanup of Emerald Street homeless camp
Water main repair team works through bitter cold
Blowtorch used to thaw frozen hydrants during N.J. fire
More News