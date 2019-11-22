Man accused of filming fellow Rowan University students while they undress

GLASSBORO, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A 29-year-old man is facing hundreds of charges after police say he has been spying on female students around the Rowan University campus.Police said Mitchell Merkowsky was spying and filming on girls around campus, sometimes while they were undressing in their dorms and apartments.Kayla Victor lives in one of the buildings Merkowsky is accused of looking into."I'm here all the time. I live close to here and it scared me. This made me very uncomfortable. You never really know if someone is recording from afar and that's the scary part," she said.Detectives Merkowsky was caught thanks to other students' quick thinking.On November 6, students spotted Merkowsky on the fourth floor of a parking garage on Rowan Boulevard, looking into the apartments across the street.When police showed up they found him with a pair of binoculars.When they asked him what he was doing, he confessed to watching four girls across the street.Police say he was initially charged for invasion of privacy. But detectives confiscated his cell phone, laptop, and a flash drive and is now facing upwards of 250 additional charges.They say he had been going around the campus and town, filming females on their daily routines and through windows as they undressed.But Rowan spokesperson Joe Cardona said you really cannot identify any of the students that are on the videotape.Thursday night the school held a meeting to explain to students what's happened and offer counseling should anyone need it.Students say their hearts are with the girls Merkowsky is accused of watching.Merkowsky is being held without bail.