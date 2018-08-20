Man accused of killing pregnant wife, daughters formally charged with murder

EMILY SHAPIRO
The Colorado man accused of killing his pregnant wife and two young daughters has been charged with murder, prosecutors said.

When Shanann Watts, 34, and her children, Celeste, 3, and Bella, 4, were reported missing last Monday by a family friend, Watts' husband, Chris Watts, spoke to reporters, claiming his wife disappeared without a trace.

Watts, 33, was then taken into custody Wednesday.

The bodies of Watts' wife and children were recovered Thursday.

In addition to five counts of murder, three for pre-meditated murder and two for killing a child under 12, Watts is also facing counts of unlawful termination of pregnancy and tampering with a deceased human body, court documents showed.

Watts will be in court for a hearing on his case Tuesday, records showed.

He has not yet entered a plea and it is unknown if he has retained an attorney.

At a press conference Monday afternoon, Shanann's father thanked everyone for their prayers and for coming out to the vigil for his daughter.

Shanann Watts' body was found in a shallow grave near an oil tank, according to court documents filed in Weld County and obtained by ABC News. The property she was found on is where Chris Watts worked, according to ABC affiliate KMGH in Denver.

The daughters' bodies were found inside mostly full oil and gas tanks, according to a court document filed Thursday by Weld County prosecutors.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Police shoot, kill suspect while serving warrant in Tacony
Colorado man charged with murder in deaths of wife, 2 kids
Suspect arrested for gunpoint sex assault in East Mount Airy
Police: Man gropes 2 teens in Warrington Target store
AccuWeather: More Clouds and Showers on the Way
FedEx truck rolls over after crash in Chester Co.
Woman killed by alligator while walking dog near golf course
Local family travels 7,000 miles to help kids in Kenya
Show More
Thunderbirds arrive ahead of Atlantic City air show
Commuters worry about fate of Atlantic City Rail Line
14-year-old boy, man shot in North Philadelphia
Clinic: Delaware pony was 'sexually molested' in barn
Victim killed in Newark, Delaware crash identified
More News